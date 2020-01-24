Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shenton fit for Super League opener

Shenton fit for Super League opener

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Shenton fit for Super League opener

Shenton fit for Super League opener

Castleford Tigers captain Michael Shenton says he his fit for their Super League opener against Toronto Wolfpack after being forced off in his testimonial due to injury.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RugbyXIIIvideos

Rugby League Videos Video: Shenton fit for Super League opener https://t.co/Oflo2sbhlP 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.