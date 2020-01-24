Shenton fit for Super League opener 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:50s - Published Shenton fit for Super League opener Castleford Tigers captain Michael Shenton says he his fit for their Super League opener against Toronto Wolfpack after being forced off in his testimonial due to injury. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Rugby League Videos Video: Shenton fit for Super League opener https://t.co/Oflo2sbhlP 1 week ago