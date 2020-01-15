Global  

Late Night Hosts Joke About Impeachment Trial

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:42s
Late Night Hosts Joke About Impeachment Trial

Late Night Hosts Joke About Impeachment Trial

Late night comics had a field day over how lawmakers are spending their time during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
Colbert Breaks Down How He Thinks Mitch McConnell Is Fixing Trump’s Impeachment Trial (Video)

Colbert Breaks Down How He Thinks Mitch McConnell Is Fixing Trump’s Impeachment Trial (Video)Like many of you, Stephen Colbert isn’t too happy about the way Senate Majority Leader Mitch...
