Athletics body to tighten rules after Nike's Vaporfly helps records tumble 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:58s - Published Athletics body to tighten rules after Nike's Vaporfly helps records tumble World Athletics is set to announce the findings of a review of technology in road and track shoes by the end of January, and it is expected to change its rules in light of tumbling times recorded by athletes using Nike's Vaporfly brand. Adam Reed reports.