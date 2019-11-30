Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: police
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:41s - Published
3 hours ago < > Embed
Several injured, some presumed dead in shooting in Germany: police
Several people were injured and some were presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said, adding that a suspect was detained.
Recent related news from verified sources
Several people were injured and some presumed dead in a shooting in southwestern Germany on Friday,... Zee News - Published 5 hours ago
German police have said a large police operation is underway in the southwestern town after gunfire... Deutsche Welle - Published 5 hours ago Also reported by • NYTimes.com • Independent • Seattle Times • USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Shooting at Florida Naval Base Leaves 4 Dead, Many Injured
Shooting at Florida Naval Base Leaves 4 Dead, Many Injured.
The incident occurred at
Naval Air Station Pensacola.
The suspected gunman has been reported dead after exchanging gunfire with..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09 Published on December 6, 2019
Police treating London Bridge attack as 'terror' incident
British police have shot dead a man who had strapped a fake bomb to his body and stabbed several people, including two fatally, in what they said was a "terrorism incident" near the London Bridge area..
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:52 Published on November 30, 2019