Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged

Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' Trademark Challenged

Objections have been filed against The Duke and Duchess of Sussex trademarking the name “Sussex Royal.” Buzz60’s TC Newman has the details on how Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s plans may be derailed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harry and Meghan: Sussex Royal trademark bid challenged

Records at the Intellectual Property Office show objections to the Sussex Royal trademark.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

misslexi9162

misslexi RT @StaffordRosalie: Harry and Meghan act like trailer trash https://t.co/p6JgXOgOLd @MailOnline 1 minute ago

patesalo_e

patesalo Harry and Meghan: Sussex Royal trademark bid challenged - BBC News https://t.co/51gcDGV7dZ 1 minute ago

patesalo_e

patesalo Harry and Meghan's 'Sussex Royal' trademark challenged - msnNOW https://t.co/32xxgzfPFQ 1 minute ago

sollunna

sol ramirez RT @AmbridgeOrganic: I shouldn't laugh.... But... 😂🤣 Let's keep this going @Murky__Meg @superscuba83 @things_royal @BrooklynYenta https:/… 3 minutes ago

Joannes01005733

Joanne spence RT @mll_kery: The crazy train has hit a road block🚂🚂👍😀 who is this doctor? Am intrigued🤔 https://t.co/35YG0Tvg9f 4 minutes ago

nehpazojArchieH

LondonSussexWatch🇬🇧🇨🇦🇲🇸™️ Harry and Meghan: Sussex Royal trademark bid challenged..🙄 https://t.co/AXonLF7qlM 6 minutes ago

StaffordRosalie

Rosalie Stafford Harry and Meghan act like trailer trash https://t.co/p6JgXOgOLd @MailOnline 9 minutes ago

cardifftweetbot

Cardiff Tweetbot RT @IndMediaGroup: Meghan and Harry's bid to trademark Sussex Royal brand blocked by doctor #MeghanAndHarry #RoyalSussexBrand #VictoriaAust… 9 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry Wants to Raise Baby Archie Away from Pomp and Royalty [Video]Prince Harry Wants to Raise Baby Archie Away from Pomp and Royalty

Baby Archie may have been born with a silver spoon, his parents are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex… But Prince Harry wants to reportedly raise his son away from all the pomp and royalty...

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published

Royal Romances That Were Not Meant to Be [Video]Royal Romances That Were Not Meant to Be

Just because you are royal doesn’t mean you can have everything you want, especially in the romance department. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares some of these relationships that were not meant to be.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.