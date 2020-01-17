Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

South Korean military discharges transgender soldier

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
South Korean military discharges transgender soldierSouth Korea 🇰🇷has discharged its first known transgender soldier
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

South Korean military moves to discharge first transgender soldier

The South Korean military announced on Wednesday it will discharge a soldier who underwent gender...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Mid-DaySeattle TimesThe Age


South Korea to decide whether trans soldier will be allowed to serve her country in landmark ruling

South Korea will decide in the coming days if a transgender soldier who transitioned last year will...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sin_Pepitas_

SIN PEPITAS RT @NBCNewsWorld: South Korea’s first known transgender soldier has been discharged for undergoing gender reassignment surgery. https://t.c… 2 hours ago

_illusionist_0

🌈퀴어★마법소녀🍭 RT @TIME: South Korean military discharges transgender tank driver, despite her pleas to serve https://t.co/kR8SxoJgA3 7 hours ago

chloedancer

chloedancer RT @NBCNews: South Korea’s first known transgender soldier has been discharged for undergoing gender reassignment surgery. https://t.co/4Mi… 1 day ago

anayemeni_net

موقع #أنايمني #اليمن RT @anayemeni_net: South Korean Military Discharges Transgender Tank Driver, Despite Her Pleas to Serve https://t.co/T0brxRzVgN 1 day ago

Gjallarhornet

Oden South Korean #Military Discharges #Transgender Tank Driver, Despite Her Pleas to Serve #SouthKorea #LGBTQ… https://t.co/LrdxRtenll 1 day ago

PaginaNuova

Pagina Nuova TIME WORLD - South Korean Military Discharges Transgender Tank Driver, Despite Her Pleas to Serve… https://t.co/HFXCU5aIHF 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'I will continue to fight': South Korea's first transgender soldier vows to oppose dismissal [Video]'I will continue to fight': South Korea's first transgender soldier vows to oppose dismissal

South Korea&apos;s first transgender soldier said on Wednesday she would sue the military after it announced it would dismiss her for undergoing gender reassignment surgery last year. Emer McCarthy..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published

'I will continue to fight': South Korea's first transgender soldier vows to oppose dismissal [Video]'I will continue to fight': South Korea's first transgender soldier vows to oppose dismissal

South Korea's first transgender soldier said on Wednesday she would sue the military after it announced it would dismiss her for undergoing gender reassignment surgery last year. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.