Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Would you try this? Amazing amphibious bus in Rotterdam wows tourists

Would you try this? Amazing amphibious bus in Rotterdam wows tourists

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Would you try this? Amazing amphibious bus in Rotterdam wows tourists

Would you try this? Amazing amphibious bus in Rotterdam wows tourists

Land ahoy!

This amphibious bus can travel on water and roads.

The cool video, from Tuesday (January 21), shows the seaworthy vehicle speed down the slipway before making spectacular dive into the Maas River.

The aptly named Splash Bus is a tourist ride showing the highlights of Rotterdam in about 60 minutes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.