DeVos comments on abortion cause controversy 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published DeVos comments on abortion cause controversy Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is one of the most controversial members of the Trump administration. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources DeVos Comments On Abortion Cause Controversy Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is one of the most controversial members of the Trump administration. She has rolled back protections for students facing massive education debt. She's reduced.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 2 hours ago