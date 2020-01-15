Global  

14-year-old schoolboy in east India builds petrol-powered bicycle after law bans under-18s from driving motorcycles

14-year-old schoolboy in east India builds petrol-powered bicycle after law bans under-18s from driving motorcycles

14-year-old schoolboy in east India builds petrol-powered bicycle after law bans under-18s from driving motorcycles

A 14-year-old school student has designed a petrol-powered bicycle with the help of his elder brother in eastern India.
14-year-old schoolboy in east India builds petrol-powered bicycle after law bans under-18s from driving motorcycles

A 14-year-old school student has designed a petrol-powered bicycle with the help of his elder brother in eastern India.

The video, recorded on January 22, shows Subham Soubhagya Agasti riding his home-made transportation, as a crowd of onlookers gather to admire his invention.

Subham was a keen motorcyclist until the new Motor Vehicle Act passed by the Parliament came into effect on September 1, 2019.

After discovering the new law imposed hefty fines for under-18s caught driving motorcycles, Subham was inspired to build a hybrid bicycle.

The bicycle, which took two months to build and cost 20,000 rupees (£215 GBP), is equipped with a 80cc engine, two litre fuel tank and accelerator.

According to Subham, the bicycle doesn't require a driving licence, pollution certificate or insurance, as such things are not mandatory for a standard bicycle.




