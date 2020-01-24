Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Case against Trump 'undeniable': Gillibrand

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
Case against Trump 'undeniable': Gillibrand

Case against Trump 'undeniable': Gillibrand

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Friday told her Senate colleagues before Trump's impeachment trial resumed: "Don't bury your head in the sand and then complain it's dark."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Case against Trump 'undeniable': Gillibrand

Democrats serving as prosecutors in U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Republican-led Senate will make their case he improperly interfered in Congress' probe of his dealings with Ukraine in their final day of arguments on Friday.

Democratic managers from the House of Representatives will try to convince senators and the U.S. public that the Republican president is guilty of the charge of obstructing Congress for withholding key witnesses and documents from the investigation.

The Democratic-led House impeached Trump last month on that charge and a separate charge of abuse of power for allegedly trying to coerce Ukraine's government into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The impeachment trial in the Senate, the third such proceeding in U.S. history, will determine whether Trump is ousted from power less than 10 months before he faces re-election.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Case against Trump 'undeniable': Gillibrand [Video]Case against Trump 'undeniable': Gillibrand

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand on Friday told her Senate colleagues before Trump&apos;s impeachment trial resumed: &quot;Don&apos;t bury your head in the sand and then complain..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.