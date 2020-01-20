‘The Gentlemen’ Cast Break Down a Scene with Director Guy Ritchie 20 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Vanity Fair - Duration: 10:13s - Published ‘The Gentlemen’ Cast Break Down a Scene with Director Guy Ritchie On this episode of Vanity Fair's 'Notes on a Scene,' Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery and director Guy Ritchie take us through a scene from their new film ‘The Gentlemen.’ 'The Gentlemen' is in theaters now!

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Guy Ritchie goes back to gangland with Colin Farrell in 'The Gentlemen' Mathew McConaughey, Michelle Dockery, Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant, Henry Golding, Charlie Hunnam and...

Mid-Day - Published 5 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Gent News ‘The Gentlemen’ Cast Break Down a Scene with Director Guy Ritchie https://t.co/ToQrMOnvlu 11 hours ago Jorge ‘The Gentlemen’ Cast Break Down a Scene with Director Guy Ritchie | Vani... https://t.co/FvHiFiwONr vía @YouTube 13 hours ago Anthony Fiato The Gentlemen’ Cast Break Down a Scene with Director Guy Ritchie | Vanity Fair https://t.co/5SZYT0XBew https://t.co/6EpUVnNbQn 18 hours ago