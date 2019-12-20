Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Leicester City WON’T Finish In The Top 4 This Season Because… | #HotTakes

Video Credit: FootballDaily - Duration: 10:16s - Published < > Embed
Leicester City WON’T Finish In The Top 4 This Season Because… | #HotTakes

Leicester City WON’T Finish In The Top 4 This Season Because… | #HotTakes

Will Leicester City bottle their top 4 chase?

Probably not but one of you said it.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Burnley 2-1 Leicester City: Pope the Hero as Clarets Chase Foxes Off the Turf

Burnley welcomed Leicester City to Turf Moor on Sunday, in the 23rd round of the 2019/20 Premier...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Paul Merson explains why Arsenal shouldn’t worry about Aubameyang

Paul Merson says Arsenal don’t need to worry about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at The...
The Sport Review - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bradfitz11111

brad fitzgibbons RT @BBCSport: GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Leicester City (2-1 agg). Careful thinking from Jack Grealish to give Matt Targett chance to finish.… 54 minutes ago

Dr_Ramsey10

Dr. Ramsey Tennyson 🇹🇿 🇹🇿 🇹🇿 GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Leicester City (2-1 agg). Careful thinking from Jack Grealish to give Matt Targett chance to finish. 1 hour ago

BBCSport

BBC Sport GOAL! Aston Villa 1-0 Leicester City (2-1 agg). Careful thinking from Jack Grealish to give Matt Targett chance to… https://t.co/LFOlZ7XHWB 1 hour ago

boinashgh

Mason Greenwood @UtdXclusive Is this true. From a promising teenager (haaland) to leicester city reject slimani. We are finish #WoodwardOut 21 hours ago

gunnerz_55556

Ganaz12 If Man U dnt get any new signings im sure we will finish below top 10, Liverpool M/City Chelsea Leicester Tottenham… https://t.co/JnsyvIIIgu 1 day ago

theOraExplora

Jeffrey Shikamura @UnitedStandMUFC Zero surprise. Without a signing we’ll finish 7th, with Bruno 5th, with Bruno and a striker 4th, i… https://t.co/STuhDxIaNL 2 days ago

6Buffal

6ix9ine Buffâlø RT @SamueILFC: City’s fixtures before facing us: • Spurs (A) • West Ham (H) • Leicester (A) • Arsenal (H) • United (A) • Burnley (H) • Che… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep: 'Fantastic' Leicester no surprise [Video]Pep: 'Fantastic' Leicester no surprise

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not surprised by Leicester's 'fantastic' form in the Premier League and always believed they would challenge for the top four this season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.