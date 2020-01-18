Global  

Andrea Leadsom meets with Harry Dunn's parents after extradition refusal

Andrea Leadsom meets with Harry Dunn's parents after extradition refusal

Andrea Leadsom meets with Harry Dunn's parents after extradition refusal

Harry Dunn’s parents and Andrea Leadsom entering South Northamptonshire Council Offices following the US secretary of state refusing an extradition request for the suspect charged with causing the death of their son.

Mrs Sacoolas, 42, claimed diplomatic immunity following the crash and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.
