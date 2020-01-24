Employee Responsible For Lockdown At Naval Station 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:02s - Published Employee Responsible For Lockdown At Naval Station CBS 2's Eric Cox reports an employee who went through security without showing identification is responsible for the lock down Friday morning at the Naval Station Great Lakes. 0

