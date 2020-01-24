Global  

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus Disney's theme park will be closed in China over the Lunar New Year.

Shanghai Disney Resort made the announcement on Friday "in response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak." Guests have been refunded, and it is not yet known when the park will reopen.

The virus originated in China's city of Wuhan, but it has spread throughout Asia and into the United States.

The Wuhan virus has already infected more than 800 people and dozens have died.

Other Chinese cities, including Beijing, have canceled their Lunar New Year activities.
