'Come to us': Palestinian leader on Trump's plan

As the world awaits the details of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians -- his so-called "deal of the century" -- it's not clear how the Palestinian leadership will react to it.

After years of talk the deal is expected to finally be unveiled within days, before Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his chief campaign rival, Benny Gantz, visit the White House.

But whatever it entails, Palestinian leaders have long refused to deal with the Trump administration because of it's upending of decades of diplomatic precedent.

The moving of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, its change of stance on a two-state solution, Israeli settlements on land occupied by Palestinians -- the list goes on.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Here's what an Abbas spokesman had to say: (SOUNDBITE) (English) NABIL ABU RUDEINEH, ABBAS SPOKESPERSON, SAYING: "Concerning the invitation of Netanyahu and Gantz, we have nothing to do with this issue.

This is an internal American-Israeli issue.

The three of them should understand that they should come to Ramallah.

This is the address for peace (...) This is the only way if they are serious if they are looking for stability in the whole region." A representative for Hamas, which controls Gaza, was more blunt.

He told us they will continue resistance until Israel and the U.S. work toward, what he called Palestinians "complete freedom." The Trump plan will be the culmination of three years of work spearheaded by the president's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.

Kushner, a real estate mogul with no prior diplomatic experience, proposed a $50 million economic plan for the region last summer.

The new deal of century will focus on the political angle.