Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Broward Jail 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:27s - Published NFL free agent bonded out of Broward main jail on Friday NFL free agent bonded out of Broward main jail on Friday

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this SFDB Antonio Brown bonds out in Broward County and runs the wrong way, tells lawyer "just get the car bro, I don't need… https://t.co/zGPgMUVvwA 1 hour ago Marc Freeman Broward judge sets bonds totaling $110,000 for Antonio Brown https://t.co/Yzm2BzKlD0 4 hours ago Kenny Rosarion RT @SunSentinel: Broward judge sets bonds totaling $110,000 for Antonio Brown: https://t.co/H167F5bgdv https://t.co/pgIvNMhOgC 4 hours ago South Florida Sun Sentinel Broward judge sets bonds totaling $110,000 for Antonio Brown: https://t.co/H167F5bgdv https://t.co/pgIvNMhOgC 4 hours ago ⱢỊØ ⱢỊϾỊØṲϨ RT @RRamosWPLG: Glenn Holt (@AB84’s Trainer) bonds out of the Broward County Jail. There is now an Active warrant for Antonio Brown. @WPLGL… 22 hours ago Roy Ramos Glenn Holt (@AB84’s Trainer) bonds out of the Broward County Jail. There is now an Active warrant for Antonio Brown… https://t.co/i8Qi00xUo2 2 days ago