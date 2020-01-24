Global  

Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Broward Jail

Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Broward JailNFL free agent bonded out of Broward main jail on Friday
Antonio Brown, Wanted On 3 Charges, Surrenders Himself At Broward County Jail

NFL free agent Antonio Brown has officially surrendered himself to authorities at the Broward County...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



sfdb

SFDB Antonio Brown bonds out in Broward County and runs the wrong way, tells lawyer "just get the car bro, I don't need… https://t.co/zGPgMUVvwA 1 hour ago

MarcJFreeman

Marc Freeman Broward judge sets bonds totaling $110,000 for Antonio Brown https://t.co/Yzm2BzKlD0 4 hours ago

krosarion

Kenny Rosarion RT @SunSentinel: Broward judge sets bonds totaling $110,000 for Antonio Brown: https://t.co/H167F5bgdv https://t.co/pgIvNMhOgC 4 hours ago

SunSentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel Broward judge sets bonds totaling $110,000 for Antonio Brown: https://t.co/H167F5bgdv https://t.co/pgIvNMhOgC 4 hours ago

liolicious

ⱢỊØ ⱢỊϾỊØṲϨ RT @RRamosWPLG: Glenn Holt (@AB84’s Trainer) bonds out of the Broward County Jail. There is now an Active warrant for Antonio Brown. @WPLGL… 22 hours ago

RRamosWPLG

Roy Ramos Glenn Holt (@AB84’s Trainer) bonds out of the Broward County Jail. There is now an Active warrant for Antonio Brown… https://t.co/i8Qi00xUo2 2 days ago


WEB EXTRA: Exclusive, Unedited Video Of Antonio Brown's Surrender At Broward County Jail [Video]WEB EXTRA: Exclusive, Unedited Video Of Antonio Brown's Surrender At Broward County Jail

Exclusive video: NFL free agent Antonio Brown surrenders at the Broward Jail Thursday night. Friday morning, he was granted bail on charges that he and his trainer attacked the driver of a moving truck..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 06:17Published

Bond Court Hearing Friday For Antonio Brown [Video]Bond Court Hearing Friday For Antonio Brown

Rielle Creighton reports Antonio Brown if facing three criminal charges for an incident at his Hollywood home.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published

