New Facial Recognition App 'Clearview AI'

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:14s
New Facial Recognition App 'Clearview AI'tech facial recognition clearview ai artifical intelligence app
Controversial Clearview AI app could 'end privacy.' So, what now?

​​​​​​​When it comes to the new facial recognition app, there’s no putting the genie...
CBC.ca - Published

Google, YouTube move to block facial recognition app that helps police

The tech companies join Twitter in trying to block Clearview AI from taking pictures from their...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



datacontrovers1

[email protected] Cheap as chips, https://t.co/gcX1fU6XHl 9 minutes ago

streamobserver

streamobserver RT @seldo: We are absolutely unsurprised to inform you that the facial recognition database overstated its use and its founder has connecti… 10 minutes ago

AndraneSabouri2

Andréane Sabourin RT @EvanSelinger: Will the ban facial recognition tech movement grow to cover the private sector & stop companies like FB? In an optimistic… 17 minutes ago

annalappe

Anna Lappé RT @shalinikantayya: Why I Made Coded Bias: The Secretive Company That Might End Privacy as We Know It https://t.co/WkBtDMzkbO #sundance… 25 minutes ago

nexxworks

nexxworks The Secretive Company That Might End Privacy as We Know It https://t.co/eNJeCcTEiL 28 minutes ago

0c959fa2c845485

Armin Furtwaengler ... what about "Clearview AI", and other large platform companies like Amazon, etc., also using "facial recognition… https://t.co/fjVboHxWC9 33 minutes ago

cliffmanning

cliff manning RT @OHCCU_Research: The Secretive Company That Might End Privacy as We Know It. "the end of public anonymity..users would potentially be… 35 minutes ago

mary_gambara

Mary Gambara RT @tgravel: CPD using controversial facial recognition program that scans billions of photos from Facebook, other sites https://t.co/EtuEj… 40 minutes ago


Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs

On Digital Trends Live today: Facebook has a tool where you can now see every app and website sending tracking data back to facebook; Ring is likely sharing data with 3rd parties; The UK decides to add..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps [Video]Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps

On the show today: Kobe Bryant's tragic loss reaches well beyond the court into tech, from investments in Fortnite, Alibaba and more; Security concerns over the Iowa Caucus app continue to mount;..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

