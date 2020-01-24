Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Estate Planning: The Right Time is Now

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 06:13s - Published < > Embed
Estate Planning: The Right Time is Now

Estate Planning: The Right Time is Now

The word "estate" conjures up images of a large mansion on a hill.

But really your estate is made up of everything you own -- your car, home, insurance policies, personal possessions, etc.

No you matter how much you have, you can't take it with you when you die.

Joining us with important information on estate planning and why it's never to early to start is David Watson from the Law Office of David Watson.

Mention The Morning Blend at the Law Office of David Watson and you can get 20% off estate planning packages during the month of February!

For more information or to set up an appointment, call (414) 491-3283 or email [email protected]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.