The Mideast awaits Trump's 'deal of the century'

The Mideast awaits Trump's 'deal of the century'

The Mideast awaits Trump's 'deal of the century'

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited peace plan for Israelis and Palestinians within days.

Trump&apos;s history of upending diplomatic norms in the region means that Palestinian leaders are unlikely to support the &quot;deal of the century.&quot; Matthew Larotonda reports.
