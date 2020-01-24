Exploring "The Mystery of Human Connectedness"

It all started for Dr. Stephen Post as a 15 year-old who had a recurring dream, which led him to save a life on the Golden Gate Bridge, and ultimately led him toward a life of service by paying attention.

His latest book, "God and Love on Route 80" weaves together thirteen episodes of synchronicity from his journey to demonstrate the power of human connectedness and the value in being open and hopeful to surprises.

Dr. Post joins us to discuss how he has the prescription for living a long, rewarding, and happy life.

For more information, visit StephenGPost.com and The Institute for Research on Unlimited Love (founded by Dr. Post).