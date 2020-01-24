Global  

McCluskey: Unite the Union backs Rebecca Long-Bailey

Len McCluskey has announced that Unite the Union will back Rebecca Long-Bailey in the Labour leadership race.

The General Secretary of Unite added that they will strongly support whoever Labour members vote for.

Report by Czubalam.

