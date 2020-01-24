Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

MN State Fire Marshal Says 4 Of 8 Fire Deaths This Year Likely Smoking-Related

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
MN State Fire Marshal Says 4 Of 8 Fire Deaths This Year Likely Smoking-Related

MN State Fire Marshal Says 4 Of 8 Fire Deaths This Year Likely Smoking-Related

The State Fire Marshal says four of eight fire deaths in Minnesota this year were likely caused by smoking, Ali Lucia reports (0:32).

WCCO 4 News At Noon – Jan.

24, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #MN State #Fire Marshal Says 4 Of 8 #Fire #Deaths This Year Likely Smoking-Related - Jan 24 @ 11:00 AM ET https://t.co/piKRKTf7Pi 3 hours ago

KQDS_FOX21

FOX 21 News The State Fire Marshal’s office says a fire in Eveleth that claimed the life of 77-year-old Bonnie Mae Phinney last… https://t.co/iVLFnsHFjQ 4 hours ago

Q961FM

Q 96.1 The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office says the explosion in September at the LEAP building in Farmington was caused… https://t.co/BREeWAoMxU 4 hours ago

bigcountry969

Big Country 96.9 The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office says the explosion in September at the LEAP building in Farmington was caused… https://t.co/KNqiyqLHLq 4 hours ago

1019Rocks

101.9 The Rock The Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office says the explosion in September at the LEAP building in Farmington was caused… https://t.co/MpNnhfQurq 4 hours ago

lakeregionfire1

Lake Region Alert Page RT @MaineNitNoi: Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office says an auger hit a propane line on Sept. 10 in Farmington. LEAP maintenance man Larry L… 4 hours ago

lakeregionfire1

Lake Region Alert Page RT @ZachBlanchard: #BREAKING: The Maine State Fire Marshal's Office says the explosion that happened at the LEAP building in September was… 4 hours ago

MaineNitNoi

Nit-Noi Ricker Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office says an auger hit a propane line on Sept. 10 in Farmington. LEAP maintenance man… https://t.co/a33szITNP1 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.