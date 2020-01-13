Julianne Hough stuns fans as she undergoes bizarre 'energy treatment' 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published Julianne Hough stuns fans as she undergoes bizarre 'energy treatment' Julianne Hough stunned fans as she underwent a bizarre energy treatment in Switzerland on Wednesday, with the results akin to an "exorcism".

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Julianne Hough's bizarre energy treatment mistaken for exorcism: 'She is officially cult status' A strange video of Julianne Hough that shows her shouting during an energy treatment has left fans...

FOXNews.com - Published 2 hours ago







You Might Like