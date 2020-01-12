Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This week in Geek

Video Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
This week in GeekJanuary 24, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

This week in Geek

This week 3 3




You Might Like


Tweets about this

8bitclassroom

Brian Dang @ #BETT @SalmanMKC This week I got to geek out about my 3 loves: Power Platform, education, and photography 😍😍 13 minutes ago

TheGeekStatePod

The Geek State Podcast New Episode! We dive into SEAQUEST DSV this week with guests @jessfudd and @tx_sandwich Plus we geek out over that… https://t.co/sfTtUNIdxZ 1 hour ago

CompSci_Geek

Estelle Ashman @uk_ie @ELAMhq @WeAreBCE @bearking02 👾 You were both fantastic! Thank you for all your help this week 👾 1 hour ago

geekspeakshow1

The Geek Speak Show There's a lot happening with or related to DC Comics right now. Hear about it on this week's all-new Week in Geek: https://t.co/B28nZ5Cz33 2 hours ago

tonightwelaunch

can't think of a good one I don't know if developers know this but people don't really read things, they kind of just skim them. When I worke… https://t.co/GzHt51tcOV 2 hours ago

kaijupoet

john baltisberger RT @CRBernard: This #FF, consider following @WanMonCast. Every week John (@KaijuPoet), Lemons Clemons, and I discuss our favorite #monsters… 2 hours ago

Scots_Geek

Diane Aitken 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @GreenpeaceUK: Six months ago, the UK Parliament declared a #ClimateEmergency. This week, the UK Government declared almost £2bn of fo… 2 hours ago

Nerd_but_geek

D.Luka RT @realakashbhai: From the nominated contestants in this week of #BiggBoss13, as per our rankings & current read, it's #VishalAdityaSingh… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

This Week in Geek [Video]This Week in Geek

Derrickson and Marvel Part ways

Credit: KADNPublished

This Week In Geek: Penguin, Bale, & PS5! [Video]This Week In Geek: Penguin, Bale, & PS5!

This Week In Geek: Penguin, Bale, & PS5!

Credit: KADNPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.