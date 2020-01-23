Global  

Boris Johnson signs Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has formally signed the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in Downing Street, in the presence of EU and Foreign Office officials.

It comes after the Queen gave her royal assent to the legislation on Thursday.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said the country "can now move forward".
