Snow showers in know where is that rain snow mix ... saturday was that that forecast think you found this will make my all have shawl man i like th main that every year who did you very today and little days i now he's going on with that he remembered boys you you you and i you you not sure no shepherdtown mix coming from an account shall there very sweet little shy but he is better pet location in hamburg know that made the come get you know you made now i went 20 i is not as nisi and way yeah he's super chill here.

Why is to be yeah what you think he would work fo as far as family family will were the ones that he's good to go that the puppies out there because i location there are pretty more the, puppy and the family dog coming from the beguiling aware puppies a lot o learning to do so.

Someone time and patient is mende and then you know that to be very i live things like that call me is because benignly sold a lifetim the puppies is that they are while, and the good side you is very obedient to the is variously you will be one of the pretty outgoing, so how do we so them sure he be fine a good thing about getting when the puppies and you have cat go up together know something did right my family you you is always looking for help you is you will is will information angers river the is people help is mostly they said they'd always in our website we have all the contact information ready want to donate ready you want to volunteer ready wanted to see i a lot of our finances are, not got a few bids in february you attending those you know things like that that going to adopt.net is the best place to go to the everything prize help facebook obviously everything on there is but yet we always need out so for the guys and i'm sure he does so, so important for you are looking for maybe aren't sure which one can be made for the amina encourage that both my 7-up they can't you just come on in think of the caught up at for locatio at 8592 ask for 1742, such as weibel home you actually dolly think you guys, the is heroic are standard have increased story in the untimely death of an icon all this and more will do this only up to the big game ... will