Death toll rises after Storm Gloria batters Catalonia's coast

Death toll rises after Storm Gloria batters Catalonia's coast

Death toll rises after Storm Gloria batters Catalonia's coast

The storm, which has wrought havoc on huge swathes of Spain's eastern and southern coastline, has killed at least 13 people.

Death toll from storm in Spain reaches 12, more missing

MADRID (AP) — Authorities in Spain say the death toll from a storm that devastated the eastern part...
Seattle Times - Published



Seaside town filled with foam as deadly storm Gloria batters eastern Spain [Video]Seaside town filled with foam as deadly storm Gloria batters eastern Spain

Seafoam whipped up by storm Gloria drifts into towns along the eastern coast of Spain. Footage, recorded in the Spanish beach resort Tossa de Mar, just north of Barcelona on Wednesday (January 22),..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:11Published

