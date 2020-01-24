Global  

Brewery Puts Shelter Dogs On Cans To Help Them Find Forever Homes

Brewery Puts Shelter Dogs On Cans To Help Them Find Forever HomesA Florida brewery has come up with a novel way to help shelter dogs.
'Yappy Hour': Motorworks Brewing in Florida puts shelter dogs on beer cans to help them find forever homes

Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton, Florida, is selling special-edition beer cans with the faces of...
USATODAY.com - Published

Brewery puts faces of shelter dogs on beer cans

A Florida brewery is working to help dogs find their forever homes — one beer at a time.
CBS News - Published


