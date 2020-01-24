Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

What you need to know: Jan. 23

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
What you need to know: Jan. 23

What you need to know: Jan. 23

Good morning, North State!

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Jan.

23.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What you need to know: Jan. 23

Welcome back... if you're just tuning in - here are the major stories we're tracking this morning.

Today democrats work towards convincing 20 republicans to remove president trump from office.

House managers are leaning heavily on prior witness testimony to prove that president trump withheld foreign aid for a political favor.

President trump's legal team will begin their side of the case this weekend..

New overnight- three americans are dead after their aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in australia.

Coulson aviation, based out of oregon said in a statement that it lost one of its c-130 large air tankers - it happened during fire fighting mission.

The statement said the accident was "extensive" but had few other details.

Action news now is working to learn more information on the crash and the identities of the fire fighters killed.

New this morning- the u-s department of state has placed a level two travel advisory for people visiting china over the threat of the corona virus... the virus is being blamed for at least 17 deaths in china, with that country making the decision to put three cities on an unprecedented lock-down.

Health experts from the centers for disease control are closely monitering 16 people in the u-s who could have possibly contracted the deadly corona- virus... ### if you've had fiscal losses due to power shut offs - efforts that could benefit you.

A bill in the state legislature would require electric companies to reimburse customers when companies turn off power to prevent wildfires.

A letter from pg&amp;e to state lawmakers says the bill would put customers and communities in a dangerous position.

Breaking news overnight... a report from the wall street journal and reuters new agency says pg&amp;e has reached a deal with its creditors.

Those reports say pg&amp;e says its creditors will drop*thei* proposed plans to reorganize pg&amp;e and instead support the utilities' plans.

The plan has yet to be approved by a bankruptcy court.... newsom is urging a federal judge to reject pg&amp;e's blueprint for getting out of bankruptcy.

New this morning- the trump administration is set to announce new rules removing federal protections for millions of miles of the country's streams and wetlands.

The changes, first launched by the president when he took office... scale back which waterways qualify for protections under the 1972 clean water act.

President trump says his focus is to ease the regulatory burden on businesses for devlopment and infrastructure.

# our state's governor is asking for federal help to fight homelessness in the golden state..

Governor gavin newsom sent a letter to housing and urban development secretary ben carson... requesting help in solving the issue of homelessness in the state.

In his letter the governor said he wants to continue conversations about various initiatives.#### you're never more than 10 minutes



Recent related news from verified sources

Full text of EWTN News interview with VP Mike Pence

Vatican City, Jan 24, 2020 / 09:40 am (CNA).- After an hour long meeting with Pope Francis Jan. 24,...
CNA - Published

Ten thousand pilgrims pack National Shrine for Mass for Life

Washington D.C., Jan 23, 2020 / 10:15 pm (CNA).- An estimated 10,000 pilgrims traveled from both near...
CNA - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarilynAshy

mal ashy RT @GerardBattenUK: What ‘additional training’ should a police officer need to know that adults caught having***with under age girls shou… 4 seconds ago

teddy_two_times

Spiritual Academic Anybody that know me, knows I’m selfless as fuck. What most people don’t know is that it comes at a price. You sacr… https://t.co/qagpoijv6t 5 seconds ago

PopCrush

PopCrush Do you want to attend the #GRAMMYs? Here's what you need to know: https://t.co/YVNtr9qO4r 8 seconds ago

Mbcleve7294

Brendan colivas Here’s what you need to know about esp: his takes are hot dog shit, he tries to***on philly every chance he gets… https://t.co/dUFzfvCLj3 16 seconds ago

dwatchnews_laca

DWatchNews L America RT @BrazilianReport: What you need to know in #Brazil today: 🗣️ Jair Bolsonaro and Sergio #Moro on a collision course? ⚠️ How Brazil prep… 20 seconds ago

MaryClainsTino

Clains. RT @RKirunda: I had a great time talking about Artificial Intelligence and the court trial process: what lawyers need to know. Many thanks… 23 seconds ago

lmorihouse

Tuti muerde 🌹 @KyleLovesBernie I'm so sorry. What a shitty thing to do. You don't want somebody who leaves when you need them mos… https://t.co/KB2bZXrwgE 23 seconds ago

Broadway_hippie

Hood Queen Amidala 💫 RT @LightAsiiDJ: 1/24/20♥️ Love yourself enough to NOT defend your limitations. A lot of you KNOW what you need to do to change or have a b… 24 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

NYPD Officer Pinned Between Cars In Traffic Stop Released From Hospital [Video]NYPD Officer Pinned Between Cars In Traffic Stop Released From Hospital

Members of the NYPD turned out to welcome Officer Juan Collado's release from the hospital after a crash pinned him between two cars on East Houston Street between Pitt Street and Columbia Street just..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:03Published

Westampton Gas Station Robbery [Video]Westampton Gas Station Robbery

Police say this happened at the Conoco Gas located at 939 Woodlane Road on Jan. 21 just before 10:30 p.m.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.