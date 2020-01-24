Global  

Two Dead Following Explosion In Houston

Two Dead Following Explosion In HoustonThe explosion happened at a manufacturing business early Friday morning.
At least two dead in massive Houston explosion [Video]At least two dead in massive Houston explosion

A massive explosion at a machine shop ripped through a Houston neighborhood early Friday morning, killing at least two people and damaging homes while sending out blast waves for miles. Yahaira Jacquez..

Massive Explosion At Houston Plant Damages Nearby Homes, Businesses [Video]Massive Explosion At Houston Plant Damages Nearby Homes, Businesses

An explosion in Houston early Friday morning damaged nearby homes and businesses and was reportedly felt throughout the city. Katie Johnston reports.

