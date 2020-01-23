Global  

Graham on Biden probe: 'Are you going to impeach me?'

Graham on Biden probe: 'Are you going to impeach me?'

Graham on Biden probe: 'Are you going to impeach me?'

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday reiterated his view that Hunter Biden&apos;s work in Ukraine should be looked at, and asked &quot;are you going to impeach me?&quot;
