Latest update from 3 News Now | Jan. 24, 2020 | Noon



Tweets about this A RT @QuickTake: @business @JennyMikakos Latest developments of the #CoronavirusOutbreak: - Death toll jumps to 41 from 25 - Confirmed #coron… 9 seconds ago Talk 1370 UPDATE: The Latest: John Isner retires from Australian Open match https://t.co/Nv6RHHvjUw 1 minute ago KB RT @AJENews: UPDATE: Official says medical supplies dwindling in Wuhan, as city prepares to ban all non-essential vehicles from its centre… 3 minutes ago miki RT @HealthcareLdr: Latest: #CoronavirusOutbreak: - Death toll jumps to 41 from 25 - Confirmed #coronavirus cases climb to 1,287 including 2… 13 minutes ago