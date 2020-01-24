Global  

Pet of the Week - Albert

Pet of the Week - AlbertJan. 24, 2020
Pet of the Week - Albert

Albert.

He is a ten year old english bulldog mix.

He came into the shelter last june and spent about two weeks.

He was adopted then returned to the shelter two days ago because his owner passed away.

He's very sweet and as far as we know he's house trained and is heartworm positive.

Albert's adoption fee is 50 dollars.

If you are interested in giving him a forever home call the tupelo lee humane society at 662-205-4221.

