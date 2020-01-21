Global  

Papyrus to Close All Stores

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:48s - Published < > Embed
Papyrus to Close All Stores The popular mall staple, known for selling stationery and greeting cards, will close all 254 stores.

Schurman Fine Paper, the store’s parent company, filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in a Delaware Court Thursday.

More than 1,000 employees will lose their jobs in the U.S. and Canada.

Papyrus noted the decline of brick-and-mortar shopping and an inability to recover from the 2008 financial crisis as reasons for their closing.

The company got its start in 1950 before expanding to retail stores in 1973.
