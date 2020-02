Point-in-time homeless count

GOOD MORNING,I'M INSIDE THE MISSION AT KERNCOUNTY WHERE VOLUNTEERS ANDORGANIZERS ARE MAKING SURE THISMORNING'S POINT IN TIME COUNTRUNS SMOOTHLY.YOU CAN SEE HERE, THIS IS NEWTHIS YEAR - A DIGITAL TALLY OFTHE COUNT IN REAL TIME.WE SPOKE WITH THIS YEAR'SCHAIRWOMAN ON WHAT ELSE ISNEW AND WHAT THEY ARE EXPECTINGFROM THE COUNT.YOU CAN SEE OVER HERE THOSENUMBERS BEING TALLIED.HUD ONLY REQUIRES THE COUNT TOGO FROM 4 A.M.

TO 8A.M.

RIGHT AT 8 A.M.

VOLUNTEERSHAVE TO STOP THE QUESTIONNAIRE,EVEN IF THERE ARE HOMELESSWAITING TO BE QUESTIONED.LIVE AT THE MISSION AT KERNCOUNTY, DANIELA GARRIDO, 23 ABCNEWS CONNECTING YOU.AND GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM TAKINGPART IN A POINT IN TIME