Midmorning With Aundrea - January 24, 2020 (Part 2)

How to plan for a honeymoon or destination wedding 1- start early!

The best prices and availability are usually found early!

A year out is a good rule of thumb!

2- plan together as a couple!

Adventure vs relax?

Mountain vs beach?

A week vs a few days?

All inclusive vs pay out of pocket?

Fly vs sail?

3- don't rely on web searches and blogs- they can be one sided and not a true picture of your honeymoon.

4- set a budget- it is easy for the cost to sky rocket with out a budget in mind!

5- schedule memorable moments- candle light dinner for 2, special excursion, etc.

6.

Renew your passport!!

Don't let an expired passport or there of keep you from traveling.

7- don't wing it!!

Use a travel agent!

No cost and they do the work on your behalf to make the trip memorable!

Let your ta know your requests!

