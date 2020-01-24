Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus

Shanghai Disney Resort to Close Due to Coronavirus.

Disney's theme park will be closed in China over the Lunar New Year.

Shanghai Disney Resort made the announcement on Friday "in response to the prevention and control of the disease outbreak".

Guests have been refunded, and it is not yet known when the park will reopen.

The virus originated in China's city of Wuhan, but it has spread throughout Asia and into the United States.

The Wuhan virus has already infected more than 800 people and dozens have died.

Other Chinese cities, including Beijing, have canceled their Lunar New Year activities
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shanghai Disney Resort to be closed to help prevent spread of virus

Walt Disney Co's Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed from Saturday to help prevent the spread of a...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Just JaredIndiaTimesReuters


Watchful eye: Orlando tourism & travel industry monitors coronavirus

The spread of a new deadly coronavirus, originating from China, has gained more attention in the...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CBSThisMorning

CBS This Morning Walt Disney's Shanghai Disney Resort is closing until further notice in the face of the deadly coronavirus. The d… https://t.co/BEmNTUungN 2 minutes ago

JRMAZMNAmerica

JRM RT @CBSNews: Shanghai Disney Resort closing to curtail spread of coronavirus https://t.co/iwEIePaaQT https://t.co/WRe44qgkv4 23 minutes ago

ThemeParkNut

Theme Park Nut RT @ED92Magic: 📰 🇨🇳 ⚠️🚨 [News] You are probably aware of the worrying virus outbreak in China. For public safety it has been decided to clo… 2 hours ago

e_mendz

Edmundo Mendiola Shanghai Disney Resort closing to curtail spread of coronavirus https://t.co/Y7A77tbhby :-o 2 hours ago

nigetta777

Nigetta777 RT @LeDisneyMoi: ⚠️ BREAKING NEWS ⚠️ Due to precautions surrounding the coronavirus outbreak in China, Shanghai Disney Resort has announce… 2 hours ago

CarolChappell6

Carol Chappell Shanghai Disney Resort closing to curtail spread of coronavirus https://t.co/IIXJBI81Di 2 hours ago

CBSNews

CBS News Shanghai Disney Resort closing to curtail spread of coronavirus https://t.co/iwEIePaaQT https://t.co/WRe44qgkv4 2 hours ago

MICHAEL06630312

MICHAEL D CARLSON Shanghai Disney Resort closing to curtail spread of coronavirus https://t.co/HuHZaze4vh via @cbsmoneywatch #QARMY #QANON #MAGA #KAG 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wall Street slides as virus worries mount [Video]Wall Street slides as virus worries mount

Wall Street fell in a broad sell-off Friday on growing concerns over the scope of the coronavirus outbreak. As Fred Katayamam reports, the S&P 500 suffered its biggest weekly decline in six months.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Shanghai Disney shuts to prevent spread of virus [Video]Shanghai Disney shuts to prevent spread of virus

Walt Disney Co’s Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed from Saturday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.