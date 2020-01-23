On The Beat 01/23/2020 - Griffin Center for Cosmetic Surgery

Troy: welcome to on the beat, everyone.

I'm over here with dr. griffin from griffin center for cosmetic surgery, and today we're talking about a conversation that i know is out there in the news.

It's out there in every reality show, and we're talking about facelifts.

How are you my friend?

Dr. griffin: i'm fine, thank you.

Troy: okay, let's have that conversation about we don't always want to know, face-lifts.

How different is it for a man and a woman in face- lifts?

Dr. griffin: well, they're quite different.

Troy: yeah.

Dr. griffin: men, i personally do not feel look as well with a face-lift as women do.

Troy: i hear you on that.

Dr. griffin: and men, i focus more on the neck and the jowl area, and not so much through here.

There's just something different, troy, about the elasticity, and it may have to do with the beard, the hair density- troy: i got you.

Dr. griffin: ... blood flow, but i just don't think men look great having a total face-lift.

Troy: i hear you with that one, and i do want to discuss with you when it comes to, when should we consider having a face-lift?

Should someone be looking at it in their 40's, in their 50's?

Help everyone at home to sort of plan that out maybe.

Dr. griffin: there's no right or wrong answer.

Troy: really?

Dr. griffin: it depends on when you want a face lift, when the changes bother you.

Sometimes it's earlier in life and people just do not want a dramatic change, so they'll do a face-lift earlier, then count on maybe some revisions later in life.

Troy: okay.

Dr. griffin: others wait until they need a more drastic procedure.

Troy: i got you.

Well, we're looking at some before and after shots- dr. griffin: sure.

Troy: ... while we're doing the conversation, but how has it changed over the years?

Back in the day, they were pulled so tight.

Dr. griffin: right.

Troy: what do you like to see in a result of a face- lift?

Dr. griffin: well, i want a natural look.

I don't want someone to look like they stepped out of a wind tunnel.

Troy: yes.

Dr. griffin: and also they last longer now, and we don't have to pull things as tight because a natural looking face-lift lasts just as long as a face-lift where the tissues have been pulled very tightly.

Troy: really?

Dr. griffin: yes, because now we don't just deal with skin.

We actually go in underneath and take out some of the tissue, and then suture that back together- troy: and tighten it all up.

Dr. griffin: ... then lay the skin passively over.

Troy: interesting.

Dr. griffin: we don't even pull the skin.

Troy: where do we now do the stitches, because there was a lot of conversation.

We used to do it around the ear, up above the eye area.

Dr. griffin: years ago, if someone needed something in this area due to the brow sinking or becoming ptotic, then we would make an incision way up into the hair, but now the incision is well within the hairline.

It doesn't extend up.

We don't change the hairline position.

We hug the ear, come around the back of the ear, and then into the hair.

If we need something in this area, we do that, and we'll be talking about this later, through very tiny incisions, and we do that endoscopically.

Troy: really?

Dr. griffin: yes.

Troy: okay.

Who's not a good candidate for a face-lift?

Dr. griffin: someone who has serious medical problems that the anesthesia would not be a decent risk for them, and also the patient who smokes.

Troy: okay.

Dr. griffin: they would need to stop three weeks before and three weeks after.

Troy: is it ever too late to consider a face-lift?

Dr. griffin: never.

Troy: okay.

Dr. griffin: long as you're healthy- troy: and have the conversation with someone like you.

Dr. griffin: absolutely.

Troy: that's what we like.

Dr. griffin: absolutely.

Troy: good, buddy.

You're great.

We really appreciate your knowledge.

Coming up, everyone, dr. griffin is, all that information is up on the screen.

Griffin center for cosmetic surgery, and today we were talking all about face-lifts.

I love it.

Back after this