Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Alayah Is Back. But Why? Find Out MONDAY 8|7c

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Alayah Is Back. But Why? Find Out MONDAY 8|7c

Alayah Is Back. But Why? Find Out MONDAY 8|7c

Bachelor Peter Weber sent Alayah home in Week 3.

And as the gang heads off to Cleveland in Week 4 to leave it all behind ... Alayah shows up in Cleveland.

Does she know something the other ladies -- and maybe even Peter -- don't know about one of the contestants?

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Alayah Is Back. But Why? Find Out MONDAY 8|7c

Watch full episodes of The Bachelor online at ABC.

Stream Alayah Is Back.

But Why?

Find Out MONDAY 8|7c instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.