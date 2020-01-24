Global  

Quentin Tarantino thinks there's a movie 'war'

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Quentin Tarantino thinks there's a movie 'war' The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director believes the likes of 'Star Wars' and Marvel films could have secured "world domination" over the last year but a number of strong stories outside of blockbuster series came out and performed just as well at the box office.

The 56-year-old filmmaker admitted he feared it could have been the "last stand" for original content had it not fared as well as it did in 2019.
Tarantino Says He's In War With 'Franchise Films' [Video]Tarantino Says He's In War With 'Franchise Films'

Quentin Tarantino told Deadline that he believes "a war for movies got played out this last year." Tarantino referenced "commercial products" like Marvel films, "Stars Wars," and James Bond..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

