WEB EXTRA: NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Jail 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:43s - Published WEB EXTRA: NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Jail NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after spending the night in the Broward County Jail.

Recent related news from verified sources Antonio Brown, Wanted On 3 Charges, Surrenders Himself At Broward County Jail NFL free agent Antonio Brown has officially surrendered himself to authorities at the Broward County...

