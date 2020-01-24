Global  

WEB EXTRA: NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Jail

WEB EXTRA: NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Jail

WEB EXTRA: NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Jail

NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after spending the night in the Broward County Jail.
Antonio Brown, Wanted On 3 Charges, Surrenders Himself At Broward County Jail

NFL free agent Antonio Brown has officially surrendered himself to authorities at the Broward County...
cbs4.com - Published


