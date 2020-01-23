Global  

Jonas Brothers Tease Performance Of Unreleased Song At 2020 Grammys

Jonas Brothers Tease Performance Of Unreleased Song At 2020 Grammys

Jonas Brothers Tease Performance Of Unreleased Song At 2020 Grammys

While rehearsing their performance for the 2020 Grammy Awards, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas reveal that they'll be performing an unreleased track on stage along with their new single, "What A Man Gotta Do".
