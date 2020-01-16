Global  

Trump 'never explained' why Ukraine aid withheld: Dem

Democratic Congressman Jason Crow, a House manager in President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial, said it was never "explained" why Trump "arbitrarily" held and then released to Ukraine.

Crow added that since then the administration hasn't shown it really "cares" about corruption in Ukraine.
Democrats serving as prosecutors in U.S. President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Republican-led Senate will make their case he improperly interfered in Congress' probe of his dealings with Ukraine in their final day of arguments on Friday.

Democratic managers from the House of Representatives will try to convince senators and the U.S. public that the Republican president is guilty of the charge of obstructing Congress for withholding key witnesses and documents from the investigation.

The Democratic-led House impeached Trump last month on that charge and a separate charge of abuse of power for allegedly trying to coerce Ukraine's government into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The impeachment trial in the Senate, the third such proceeding in U.S. history, will determine whether Trump is ousted from power less than 10 months before he faces re-election.



