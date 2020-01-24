Off right.

Still with ...- tgif!

The weekend is upon us!

- finally friday - and as many of- you are heading into the final- day - of your work week - we have som- things you might want to- consider while making your plan- here on our mississippi - gulf coast.

- news 25 today's producer porsha- williams breaks it down - for us in this morning's- "finally friday."

- it's finally friday are you - looking - for something to get into this- weekend?

We'll we've got you- covered!- hoopsfest:- the hoopsfest is back again thi- weekend!

Word on the street is- it will be a slam dunk as some- of the fiercest competition eve- seen on coast basketball courts- goes down at the- mississippi coast coliseum..- saturday at 9am.

Tickets cost - $10!- annual gulf coast orchid show &- plant sale: - or you can take time to stop an- smell the orchids today - through sunday!

The 40th annual- gulf coast orchid show and- sale will be in full bloom this- morning at 10am at the gautier- convention center.

And it's - free!

There will be plenty of - vendors setting up shop and eve- a class you can take to learn - all - about these beautiful flowers!- the show wraps up - on sunday around 4pm!

- shed steak showdown:- or let your tastebuds lead you- on over to ocean springs- for the shed steak showdown off- highway 57 at the shed- barbeque & blues joint!

The - competitors' welcome party- cranks up at 5pm tonight and th- grills will be smoking hot- saturday around noon!

All you - - - - barbeque masters out there can- take a stab at thousands of - dollars in this - competition.

Best part- besides- the barbecue -- spectators get in free!

- i'm porsha williams with news 2- today and it's finally- friday!

