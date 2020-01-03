Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rapper YG Taken Into Custody On Robbery Charges In Raid At Chatsworth Home

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Rapper YG Taken Into Custody On Robbery Charges In Raid At Chatsworth Home

Rapper YG Taken Into Custody On Robbery Charges In Raid At Chatsworth Home

Rapper YG was arrested early Friday morning on robbery charges in a police raid at his Chatsworth home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lashow_

LA Show Chatsworth, California--- Rapper #YG was arrested early Friday morning on robbery charges in a police raid at his C… https://t.co/9ody7G4VP3 2 hours ago

_bglrms

ʕ•◡-ʔ RT @OneMusicPH: #OneMusicNews: FlipTop rapper Loonie has recently been released from jail. His petition for bail was granted months after h… 4 hours ago

RatchetFriday

RatchetFridayMedia.com® Rapper YG Taken Into Custody On Robbery Charges In Raid At His Home https://t.co/8lVoRmXM4D https://t.co/VDXhMPWBmp 4 hours ago

OneMusicPH

One Music PH #OneMusicNews: FlipTop rapper Loonie has recently been released from jail. His petition for bail was granted months… https://t.co/iAcYvEjPbN 6 hours ago

nbcsandiego

#NBC7 San Diego The 29-year-old rapper was taken into custody at the Chatsworth residence after deputies served a warrant at 4 a.m. https://t.co/AVrjcLPoPm 9 hours ago

QTran4

Quynh Tran RT @NBCLA: The 29-year-old rapper was taken into custody early Friday in Chatsworth. https://t.co/jGgDj8leSz 9 hours ago

NBCLA

NBC Los Angeles The 29-year-old rapper was taken into custody early Friday in Chatsworth. https://t.co/jGgDj8leSz 9 hours ago

SeleneRiveraHOY

Selene Rivera-Made in the city of Mex Rapper YG was arrested by sheriff's deputies serving a search warrant at a residence in Chatsworth today he was boo… https://t.co/Q5LrzaDAQC 18 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation [Video]DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation

DaBaby Arrested for Battery Following Robbery Investigation. DaBaby, real name Jonathan Kirk, is being held in police custody by the Miami Police Department. Kirk's bond has been set at..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.