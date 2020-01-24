Global  

Happy Birthday, Alicia Keys! (Saturday, January 25)

Happy Birthday, Alicia Keys!

Alicia Augello-Cook turns 39 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the singer.

1.

Keys started playing the piano when she was 7 years old and wrote her first song when she was 14.

2.

She originally wanted Alicia Wilde to be her stage name.

3.

She has won 15 Grammys and was given half of one that John Mayer split in half.

4.

Her performance of the National Anthem during the Super Bowl is one of the longest renditions ever.

5.

Keys was one of the first artists to sign with J Records.

