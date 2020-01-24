Happy Birthday, Alicia Keys! (Saturday, January 25)
Happy Birthday, Alicia Keys!
Alicia Augello-Cook turns
39 years old today.
Here are five things
you may not have known
about the singer.
1.
Keys started playing
the piano when she was
7 years old and wrote her
first song when she was 14.
2.
She originally wanted
Alicia Wilde to be her stage name.
3.
She has won 15 Grammys and was given
half of one that John Mayer split in half.
4.
Her performance of the
National Anthem during
the Super Bowl is one of the
longest renditions ever.
5.
Keys was one of the first artists to sign with J Records.
Happy Birthday,
Alicia Keys!