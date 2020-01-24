Game About Creating A Plague Surges In Popularity Amid Coronavirus Outbreak 21 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:18s - Published Game About Creating A Plague Surges In Popularity Amid Coronavirus Outbreak A video game about creating a virus that ravages humanity has shot to the top of the app store in China. Veuer’s Mercer Morrison has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this