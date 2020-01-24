Global  

FDA Gets Push from Senators to Remove Dairy Label from Plant-Based Products

FDA Gets Push from Senators to Remove Dairy Label from Plant-Based Products

FDA Gets Push from Senators to Remove Dairy Label from Plant-Based Products

The Food and Drug Administration is getting a push from senators to stop labeling non-dairy products as milk, cheese or yogurt.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
