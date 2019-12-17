Global  

Trump Threatens To Withhold Federal Money To Calif. Over Elective Abortion Insurance Coverage Requirement

Trump Threatens To Withhold Federal Money To Calif. Over Elective Abortion Insurance Coverage Requirement

Trump Threatens To Withhold Federal Money To Calif. Over Elective Abortion Insurance Coverage Requirement

The Trump administration Friday threatened to withhold federal funding to California over state laws which requires that all private health insurance plans cover elective abortions.
